Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bicycle riding is a common activity for children, but they are prone to bicycle-related injuries. It is well-established that injury prevention measures such as wearing a helmet and correctly riding a bicycle can reduce the severity of an injury and the likelihood of having an accident. However, how to increase bicycle injury prevention behaviors among children, who collectively fail to engage in injury prevention behaviors, is less well understood. Self-efficacy is consistently predictive of injury prevention behavior, making it an important approach to understanding injury prevention skills among this key population. The objective of this study was to explore and identify factors internal to the child as well as factors about his or her environment that predict a child's self-efficacy for injury prevention skills.



METHOD: Two generalized linear mixed effects models were created from survey data collected from elementary school students (n = 2,255) as part of a school-based bicycle education program. Models focused on self-efficacy for riding a bicycle and self-efficacy for wearing a helmet correctly.



RESULTS: In both models, road safety knowledge, opportunity for skill building through owning appropriate equipment (a bicycle or helmet), and situation through perception of neighborhood safety were predictive. The analyses reveal these variables as key factors for greater confidence, with feeling safe riding in the neighborhood, in particular, emerging as highly predictive of self-efficacy for injury prevention skills.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the interplay of individual and environmental factors within confidence for injury prevention behavior. Given self-efficacy's strong relationship to prevention behavior, these findings indicate actionable strategies. Practical Applications: The key factors highlighted in this study can be used by policymakers to target specific areas (e.g., neighborhood safety) to promote self-efficacy and thus improve injury prevention. These factors can also inform strategies for establishing safety skills in bicycle-safety education programs.

