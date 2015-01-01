|
Citation
Vrouenraets LJJJ, de Vries ALC, de Vries MC, van der Miesen AIR, Hein IM. Pediatrics 2021; 148(6): e049643.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
34850191
Abstract
BACKGROUND: According to international transgender care guidelines, an important prerequisite for puberty suppression (PS) is transgender adolescents' competence to give informed consent (IC). In society, there is doubt whether transgender adolescents are capable of this, which in some countries has even led to limited access to this intervention. Therefore, this study examined transgender adolescents' medical decision-making competence (MDC) to give IC for starting PS in a structured, replicable way. Additionally, potential associated variables on MDC, such as age, intelligence, sex, psychological functioning, were investigated.
Language: en