Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the impact of cumulative adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on a child's foster care placement stability in Kansas.



METHODS: Secondary data analysis was conducted by using a purposive cohort sample of 2998 children, from 6 to 18 years old, in Kansas's foster care system between October 2015 and July 2019. Multivariate hierarchical logistic regression models were used to examine the influence of cumulative ACEs on a child's placement stability. ACEs were measured at foster care intake and self-reported by the child. Placement stability variables were obtained through the state administrative database.



RESULTS: Children in foster care with greater cumulative ACE exposure were significantly more likely to experience placement instability. Compared to children with 1 to 5 ACEs, when controlling for all other variables, children with ≥10 ACEs had an increased odds of experiencing placement instability by 31% (odds ratio: 1.31; P <.05); and children with 6 to 9 ACEs had a 52% (odds ratio: 1.52, P <.001) increased odds of experiencing placement instability. A child's race, biological sex, age at episode start, and whether they had siblings in foster care all significantly influenced placement instability.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study, in conjunction with previous research on ACEs and foster care, highlight the need to proactively address ACEs and trauma exposure at foster care entry.

