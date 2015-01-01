SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sousa GS, Ramos BMD, Tonaco LAB, Reinaldo AMDS, Pereira MO, Botti NCL. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 75(Suppl 3): e20200982.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2020-0982

PMID

34852151

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the factors associated with suicidal ideation in students from healthcare graduation courses.

METHODS: quantitative, cross-sectional study, with 251 students from the courses of radiology, speech-language therapy, medicine, nutrition, health service management, and nursing, from a federal higher education institution in the Southeast of Brazil. Data were collected from August to October 2019, using an electronic questionnaire.

RESULTS: the prevalence of suicidal ideation among participants was 26.33%. In the final logistic regression model, only depressive symptoms were associated with suicidal ideation. Having symptoms of depression increased the chances of suicidal ideation 2.6 times.

CONCLUSION: the high prevalence of suicidal ideation and its associated factors constitutes a situational diagnosis that demands the elaboration of public and institutional policies, focused on the promotion and attention to the mental health of the students.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print