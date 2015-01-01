Abstract

BACKGROUND: A reliable tool recommendation is needed to identify the risk of falling in hospitalized stroke patients.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to identify the most reliable fall risk assessment tool among the Morse Fall Scale (MFS), Itaki Fall Risk Scale (Itaki FRS) and Hendrich II Fall Risk Model (HIIFRM) for stroke patients.



METHODS: The study was planned as an observational prospective study. It was carried out over the period July-December 2018 with 125 stroke patients. The Functional Independence Measure (FIM), Itaki FRS, HIIFRM, and MFS were used for the study data. The fall risk and incidents of falling were monitored on a daily basis over the course of the patients' stay at the hospital. The differentiation between the fall risk tools was assessed with sensitivity-specificity analysis and the ROC curve.



RESULTS: The mean age of the research participants was 71.47 ± 11.16 years. It was determined that 9.6% of the patients fell at least once during the follow-up period, which was 8.66 ± 1.80 days on average. The sensitivity and specificity rates of the fall risk assessment tools were respectively 75.0% and 63.7% for the Itaki FRS, 83.3% and 50.4% for the HIIFRM, and 91.7% and 73.5% for the MFS. The cutoff points on the tools were 14 for the Itaki FRS, 4.5 for the HIIFRM, and 66.2 for the MFS.



CONCLUSION: MFS is a more reliable tool than Itaki FRS or HIIFRM in determining fall risk in hospitalized stroke patients.

Language: en