|
Citation
|
Liu J, Khattak A, Han L, Yuan Q. J. Intell. Connect. Veh. 2020; 3(1): 17-29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Individuals' driving behavior data are becoming available widely through Global Positioning System devices and on-board diagnostic systems. The incoming data can be sampled at rates ranging from one Hertz (or even lower) to hundreds of Hertz. Failing to capture substantial changes in vehicle movements over time by "undersampling" can cause loss of information and misinterpretations of the data, but "oversampling" can waste storage and processing resources. The purpose of this study is to empirically explore how micro-driving decisions to maintain speed, accelerate or decelerate, can be best captured, without substantial loss of information.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver behaviours and assistance; Information loss; Instantaneous driving decisions; Sampling rate; Sensor data processing; Undersampling