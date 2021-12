Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to perform fine classification of road traffic visibility based on the characteristics of driving behavior under different visibility conditions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A driving simulator experiment was conducted to collect data of speed and lane position. ANOVA was used to explore the difference in driving behavior under different visibility conditions.



FINDINGS The results show that only average speed is significantly different under different visibility conditions. With the visibility reducing, the average vehicle speed decreases. The road visibility conditions in a straight segment can be divided into five levels: less than 20, 20-30, 35-60, 60-140 and more than 140 m. The road visibility conditions in a curve segment can be also divided into four levels: less than 20, 20-30, 35-60 and more than 60 m.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE A fine classification of road traffic visibility has been performed, and these classifications help to establish more accurate control measures to ensure road traffic safety under low-visibility conditions.

Language: en