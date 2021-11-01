Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The incidence of alcohol and recreational drug use is increasing. The impact on penetrating trauma is unknown. This study was undertaken to identify the incidence of alcohol and recreational drug use prior to penetrating trauma, and to identify ISS and outcomes among patients with penetrating trauma.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, eligible subjects included trauma patients age 18 and older, with major trauma (admitted or evaluated by the Trauma Team) from 2017 to 2021. A chart review was conducted to identify data including mechanism of injury, ISS, alcohol level, toxicologic testing, length of stay, and final disposition.



RESULTS: Among 1270 adult subjects with penetrating trauma during 2017 through 2020, the majority were male (N = 1071; 84%), and African American (N = 679; 54.3%) or White (N = 537; 42.9%). Mechanisms of injury included gunshot wound (GSW) (N = 973; 76.6%) or stab wound (N = 297; 23.4%). Injury severity score (ISS) ranged from 1 to 75. Among 426 subjects (33.5%) tested for recreational drugs, 395 (93%) were positive for at least one substance. The most common recreational drugs identified included marijuana (N = 280; 65.7%), benzodiazepine ((N = 131;30.8%), alcohol ((N = 248; 25.3%), opiate ((N = 116; 27.2%), cocaine (N = 87; 20.4%), and amphetamine ((N = 84; 19.7%). Subjects with an ISS of 9 to 15 had higher odds of testing positive for opiates compared to subjects with an ISS of 1 to 3 (OR 2.3). Most patients were ultimately discharged home ((N = 912;71.8%) and a minority expired (N = 142; 11.2%).



CONCLUSIONS: Positive screens for alcohol and recreational drugs were common among penetrating trauma patients in this setting. The most common identified recreational drugs included marijuana, benzodiazepine, opiates, alcohol, cocaine, and amphetamine.

Language: en