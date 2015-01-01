SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kawada T. Bipolar Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/bdi.13167

PMID

34854198

Abstract

There is a general consensus that suicide is a complex event. Among several factors, the overwhelming majority of studies find a negative correlation between the lithium content in drinking water and suicide risk according to the following two meta-analyzes. Memon et al. reviewed ecological studies on the relationship between naturally occurring lithium in drinking water and suicide rates (1).


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; drinking water; ecological association; lithium; sex difference

