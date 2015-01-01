Abstract

Seat belt syndrome (SBS) represents all injury profiles associated with seat belt injuries and motor vehicle crashes (MVCs). Seat belt syndrome classically presents with a superficial seat belt sign that may signify deeper intra-abdominal and/or spinal involvement. The amount of force transmitted from the restraint to the passenger ultimately dictates the amount and severity of the injury. We present a unique case of a 59-year-old female involved in a motor vehicle crash with multiple traumatic injuries, including seat belt syndrome, abdominal wall transection, and bowel injuries. She later had reconstruction of her traumatic abdominal wall hernias (TAWHs). Three unique approaches were used in the management of her traumatic abdominal wall hernias: (1) preoperative Botulinum toxin (Botox) injections, (2) operative use of biologic and bioabsorbable meshes in contaminated fields, and (3) postoperative physical therapy and body positioning. The patient did not experience any recurrence of these hernias after her abdominal wall reconstruction and remains alive at the time this case was written. The diagnostic criteria and surgical management of traumatic abdominal wall hernias have yet to be established, and the case presented here provides approaches that should serve as future areas for study.

