Abstract

AIM: To determine factors associated with the locations, types and levels of traumatic limb amputations caused by road traffic accidents.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The files sent by the courts to the expert committee chaired by the authors for the determination of applicants' disability rate over the 10-year period between 2011 and 2020 were examined retrospectively.



RESULTS: Of the 27 cases with traumatic amputations caused by road traffic accidents, 63% of them were male and the mean age of the cases was 29.0 ± 20.0 years. The cases comprised 12 passengers, 10 pedestrians, and 5 drivers. Of all, 66.7% of the amputations were caused by automobile accidents, 59.3% of them were in lower limbs, 51.9% of them were on the right side, and most of them occurred below the elbow/knee levels. Amputations occurred more frequently in lower limbs that are contralateral to the side of the traffic flow, in drivers, and in front seat passengers.



CONCLUSION: The findings in this preliminary study need to be confirmed in studies to be conducted in larger series. The findings of these studies will shed light on technological developments that can be used in the prevention of serious injuries that lead to post-accident traumatic amputations.

Language: en