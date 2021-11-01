|
Citation
Bernhard A, Ackermann K, Martinelli A, Chiocchetti AG, Vllasaliu L, González-Madruga KD, Batchelor M, Raschle NM, Oldenhof H, Jansen LMC, Kohls G, Konrad K, Popma A, Stadler C, Fairchild G, Freitag CM. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
34856340
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Conduct disorder (CD) involves aggressive and antisocial behavior and is associated with blunted cortisol stress response in male youths. Far less is known about cortisol stress responsivity in female youths with CD or other neuroendocrine responses in both sexes. Although CD is linked to early adversity, the possibility that neuroendocrine alterations may mediate the relationship between early adversity and CD has not been systematically investigated.
Language: en
Keywords
conduct disorder; cortisol; oxytocin; stress response; testosterone