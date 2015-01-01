SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elliott LD, Wilson OWA, Bopp M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.2002339

34855572

PURPOSE: Universities and colleges play a major role in facilitating the behaviors of students into adulthood. Active travel (AT; walking or bicycling for transportation) can provide substantial health benefits, though inequities among bicycling are shown in many underserved populations (racial/ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQ+, disabled, low-income). This study aimed to understand universities' capacity for underserved populations programming on campuses.

METHODS: Representatives from U.S. universities/colleges participated in an online survey which addressed basic information about university demographics/culture, common barriers and desired tools to reaching underserved students, priorities, and important outcomes.

RESULTS: University respondents (n = 51) indicated a lack of programming and implementation of strategies to reach underserved campus populations. Typically, universities ranked equity as a low priority and limited strategies for promoting bicycling reached/targeted underserved populations.

CONCLUSION: There is a notable lack of programs and strategies to engage underserved populations on campus that should be addressed to better serve student health outcomes.


health promotion; physical activity; Active travel; bicycling; health equity; underserved populations

