Elliott LD, Wilson OWA, Bopp M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34855572
PURPOSE: Universities and colleges play a major role in facilitating the behaviors of students into adulthood. Active travel (AT; walking or bicycling for transportation) can provide substantial health benefits, though inequities among bicycling are shown in many underserved populations (racial/ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQ+, disabled, low-income). This study aimed to understand universities' capacity for underserved populations programming on campuses.
health promotion; physical activity; Active travel; bicycling; health equity; underserved populations