Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to explore experiences of how brief admission influences daily life functioning among individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and self-harming behaviour.



BACKGROUND: Brief admission (BA) is a crisis nursing intervention designed to reduce long hospitalisations and the risk of suicide. The intention of the intervention is to develop autonomy and to encourage the patient to take responsibility for and control over their own care and treatment. There are studies in the area that target individuals with psychosis and bipolar disorders, but no previous studies have been found examining how BA impacts upon daily life functioning among people with BPD who self-harm.



DESIGN: A descriptive qualitative design was chosen.



METHODS: Data were collected using qualitative individual interviews with 16 patients with BPD and self-harming behaviour who had been assigned to BA. The data were analysed using conventional content analysis. The study was conducted in accordance with COREQ guidelines.



RESULTS: The results show that BA was perceived as a functioning nursing intervention that promoted self-determination and self-care. This contributed to increased security in daily life. BA made it possible for individuals to maintain everyday routines, employment and relationships more easily.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that BA was experienced to have a positive impact on daily life functioning.



RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: Brief admission enabled the balance of power to be shifted from the nurse to the patient, and provides conditions for patients to take responsibility for their mental condition and to become aware of early signs of deterioration, in line with the basic ideas of person-centred care.

Language: en