Abstract

RATIONALE/AIM: Falls can have severe consequences particularly for older patients with cancer undergoing ambulatory care. The aim of the study is to identify the predictors of falls in older patients receiving cancer ambulatory care and evaluate the accuracy of the final multivariable model in detecting older patients with falls.



METHOD: A retrospective study was conducted on 300 older patients aged 60 years and above that were referred for ambulatory care in three oncology clinics based at hospitals in Tehran, Iran. Participants completed a questionnaire comprising demographic, history of falls, and cancer-related factors. Logistic regression was used to determine risk factors associated with falls.



RESULTS: A total of 35.3% of the older patients with cancer had experienced a fall in the 6 months following the start of their ambulatory care. The most important predictors of falls include the fourth stage of cancer (odds ratio [OR]: 6.47, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 3.20-13.08, p < 0.001), fear of falling (OR: 5.64, 95% CI: 2.58-12.33, p < 0.001), use of hearing (OR: 2.38, 95% CI: 1.07-5.29, p = 0.033) and visual aids (OR: 2.36, 95% CI: 1.12-5.01, p = 0.025), and the number of visits to the doctor (OR: 1.10, 95% CI: 1.01-1.21, p = 0.035).



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that a reduction in falls is possible by introducing strategies to improve care for older patients in the advanced stage of cancer, eliminating the causes of fear of falling, examining and improving vision and hearing, and identifying and addressing the underlying causes of visits to the doctor.

