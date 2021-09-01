SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Factor S, Shaked O, Atlan F, Pritsch T, Shichman I. J. Hand Surg. Am. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jhsa.2021.09.033

34852957

PURPOSE: To perform an analysis of electric scooter (e-scooter)-related upper limb fractures (ULFs), which have increased dramatically in parallel with the rapid rise in the use of e-scooters and shared e-scooter services in recent years.

METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the medical charts of e-scooter-related emergency department visits between January 2017 and January 2020 at a level I trauma center. All patients with ULFs were included in the study, and their data were analyzed for demographics, fracture diagnosis, associated injuries, and required surgical treatment.

RESULTS: This study included 356 patients (50% men) with 458 ULFs, of which 23 (5%) were open fractures. The mean age of the cohort was 32.9 years (standard deviation, 10.1 years). The most common mechanism of injury was rider fall (92.1%). The nondominant hand was injured in 53.1% of cases, and 32.1% of all fractures were treated with surgery. A total of 120 (33.7%) patients sustained more than 1 ipsilateral ULF, and 27 (7.6%) patients had a concomitant contralateral ULF. Radial head fracture was the most common fracture type (n = 123, 26.8%), of which 16 (13%) were bilateral. The fifth ray was injured most frequently among the metacarpal and phalangeal fractures (n = 33, 47.1%). Most of the nonextremity-associated injuries were those of the head and maxillofacial bones.

CONCLUSIONS: The most common ULF associated with e-scooters was the radial head fracture. Physicians should be alert to and seek associated fractures during initial assessments of e-scooter-related upper limb injuries. Further investigation may be warranted to evaluate the effectiveness of protective measures in reducing the number of injuries. TYPE OF STUDY/LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Therapeutic IV.


Language: en

prevention; Electric scooter; e-scooter; forearm; fracture; hand

