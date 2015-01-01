Abstract

Traffic accidents are easily caused by tired driving. If the fatigue state of the driver can be identified in time and a corresponding early warning can be provided, then the occurrence of traffic accidents could be avoided to a large extent. At present, the recognition of fatigue driving states is mostly based on recognition accuracy. Fatigue state is currently recognized by combining different features, such as facial expressions, electroencephalogram (EEG) signals, yawning, and the percentage of eyelid closure over the pupil over time (PERCLoS). The combination of these features increases the recognition time and lacks real-time performance. In addition, some features will increase error in the recognition result, such as yawning frequently with the onset of a cold or frequent blinking with dry eyes. On the premise of ensuring the recognition accuracy and improving the realistic feasibility and real-time recognition performance of fatigue driving states, a fast support vector machine (FSVM) algorithm based on EEGs and electrooculograms (EOGs) is proposed to recognize fatigue driving states. First, the collected EEG and EOG modal data are preprocessed. Second, multiple features are extracted from the preprocessed EEGs and EOGs. Finally, FSVM is used to classify and recognize the data features to obtain the recognition result of the fatigue state. Based on the recognition results, this paper designs a fatigue driving early warning system based on Internet of Things (IoT) technology. When the driver shows symptoms of fatigue, the system not only sends a warning signal to the driver but also informs other nearby vehicles using this system through IoT technology and manages the operation background.

