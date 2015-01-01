Abstract

Despite robust bodies of literature documenting that both mothers' intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization and mothers' mental health are consequential for children's behavioral functioning, the conjunction of these two risk factors is less understood.



FINDINGS are mixed as to whether mental health mediates the effect of IPV on behavioral functioning. Such mixed findings may result from literature primarily examining samples selected from clinical, shelter, or intervention settings. Furthermore, few studies have expanded the literature to assess moderation, rather than mediation, effects. While mediation analysis tests whether behavioral problems result from mothers' IPV because IPV increases depression, moderation analysis instead tests whether mother's IPV victimization has a different impact for their children based on whether or not the mother is also experiencing depression. The current study uses a representative survey of neighborhoods and households in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Family and Neighborhood Survey (n = 1,913), to examine the combined effects of mothers' IPV victimization and depression on children's internalizing and externalizing behavior problems. The findings suggest that mothers' IPV victimization and depression have direct, positive effects on both internalizing and externalizing behavior problems. Additionally, there is a moderation effect such that children of mothers who suffer from both IPV victimization and depression have higher levels of internalizing behavior problems. These results emphasize the importance of addressing the mental health of IPV victims, not only for the benefit of the direct victim, but also for the benefit of her children.

Language: en