Abstract

Racially and ethnically diverse and globally underserved populations continue to experience mental health disparities. The goal of this review was to examine the extent to which diverse populations were included in couple and family intervention research over the past decade and whether these studies were conducted with attention to issues of diversity. We performed a review of 271 articles reviewed in the current special issue on the efficacy and effectiveness of couple and family interventions across 11 mental health topics. Overall, only 68 of the 271 (25%) articles included predominately racial/ethnic minority samples or globally underserved populations. Among articles (n = 60) describing US-based research with racial/ethnic minority samples, there was a pattern of inattention to methodological considerations relevant to diverse populations. Although some progress was noted, more research is necessary. Specifically, we call for research that advances social justice by using critically conscious methods to promote mental health equity.

