Citation
Kotiuga J, Yampolsky MA, Martin GM. J. Youth Adolesc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34855025
PMCID
Abstract
Positive psychosexual development in adolescence is crucial to sexual health. Evidence suggests that adolescent's psychosexual development is influenced by the sexual self-concept, relational skills, attitudes toward sexual pleasure, and sexual practices. To date, however, understanding of normative dispositions and experiences that positively shape adolescents' psychosexual development remains limited. The goal of the study was to provide a descriptive analysis of adolescents' perceptions of their sexual self, relational skills, and attitudes towards sexual pleasure as well as their sexual practices while considering age and gender differences. A Canadian sample of 1584 adolescents (49.7% girls, 49.4% boys and 0.9% gender diverse) aged 14 to 18 years old (M = 15.53, SD = 0.93) completed a self-reported questionnaire evaluating various aspects of sexuality and sexual practices.
