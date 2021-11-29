Abstract

Unintentional and violence-related injuries, including suicide, were among the top 10 causes of U.S. deaths for all age groups and caused nearly 27 million nonfatal emergency department visits in 2019.



Fatal and nonfatal injury data from CDC’s Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System were matched to medical care, work loss, value of statistical life, and quality of life loss costs. The estimated U.S. economic cost of injuries in 2019 was $4.2 trillion. More than one half of this cost ($2.4 trillion) was among working-aged adults (aged 25–64 years).



Unintentional and violence-related injuries are costly and preventable. Resources for best practices for preventing injuries and violence are available online from CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.



Unintentional and violence-related injuries, including suicide, homicide, overdoses, motor vehicle crashes, and falls, were among the top 10 causes of death for all age groups in the United States and caused nearly 27 million nonfatal emergency department (ED) visits in 2019.*,† CDC estimated the economic cost of injuries that occurred in 2019 by assigning costs for medical care, work loss, value of statistical life, and quality of life losses to injury records from the CDC’s Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS).§ In 2019, the economic cost of injury was $4.2 trillion, including $327 billion in medical care, $69 billion in work loss, and $3.8 trillion in value of statistical life and quality of life losses. More than one half of this cost ($2.4 trillion) was among working-aged adults (aged 25–64 years). Individual persons, families, organizations, communities, and policymakers can use targeted proven strategies to prevent injuries and violence. Resources for best practices for preventing injuries and violence are available online from CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.¶



The economic cost estimate for injuries that occurred in 2019 uses the societal perspective, including tangible and intangible costs to multiple payers, and a 1-year time horizon (period over which costs are assessed) for nonfatal injuries. Costs are presented in 2019 U.S. dollars (USD). WISQARS nonfatal injury counts are hospital ED injury visits from the nationally representative National Electronic Injury Surveillance System – All Injury Program. WISQARS fatal injury counts are from CDC’s National Vital Statistics System mortality data.



Medical and work loss costs (1,2) were adjusted for patient clinical and demographic characteristics, including comorbidities, sex, and age, and modified to 2019 USD.** Medical costs were assigned to WISQARS records by injury outcome (fatal or nonfatal), mechanism (e.g., fall), intent (e.g., unintentional), and place of death (e.g., inpatient hospital) or ED visit disposition (treated and released or hospitalized, including transferred). Work loss costs for nonfatal injuries were assigned by injury mechanism and ED visit disposition to injured persons of all ages; this approach assumes injured children and older adults incur lost productivity among working-aged adult caregivers. Aggregated medical and work loss costs (e.g., combined intents by mechanism or combined mechanisms by ED visit disposition) from reference sources were assigned when specific estimates by intent or mechanism were not available.



The cost of injury mortality includes value of statistical life, a monetary estimate of the collective value placed on mortality risk reduction as derived in research studies through revealed preferences (e.g., observed wage differences for dangerous occupations) or stated preferences from surveys of individual persons’ willingness to pay for mortality risk reduction (3). Value of statistical life estimates were assigned by decedent age: 0–17 years, $16.9 million (4); 18–65 years, $10.7 million (3); and values descending from $6 million (aged 66 years) to $410,000 (aged ≥100 years), reflecting the estimate for persons aged 18–65 years adjusted for older adults’ decreasing general life expectancy and baseline quality of life. Cost of nonfatal injury morbidity includes quality of life losses measured in terms of quality-adjusted life years (QALY; 1 QALY equals 1 year of perfect health) (5) and valued at $540,000 per QALY (3). Injury count, rate per 100,000 population, cost by type (medical, work loss, value of statistical life, and quality of life loss), and total cost are reported by intent, sex, and age group. All reported data can be queried online using WISQARS. This activity was reviewed by CDC and was conducted consistent with applicable federal law and CDC policy.††



In 2019, the economic cost of injury was $4.2 trillion, including $327 billion in medical care, $69 billion in work loss, and $3.8 trillion in value of statistical life and quality of life losses (Table). The economic costs were $2.2 trillion for fatal injuries and $2.0 trillion for nonfatal injuries. The number of injury deaths and associated economic cost were higher among males (169,628 and $1.6 trillion, respectively) than among females (76,413 and $607 billion, respectively). The cost of nonfatal injury was similar for males and females ($1 trillion). Except for nonfatal self-harm, the age-adjusted rate, number, and economic cost for all injury outcomes (fatal and nonfatal) and intents (unintentional, homicide or assault) were higher for males than for females.



Economic cost was highest for persons aged 25–44 and 45–64 years ($1.2 trillion each), followed by those aged ≥65 years ($906 billion), 15–24 years ($512 billion), and 0–14 years ($396 billion). Although the injury fatality rate was highest among those aged ≥65 years (132.1 per 100,000; mostly unintentional [112.0]), the economic cost of fatal injuries was higher for those aged 25–44 years ($808 billion) and 45–64 years ($755 billion) than for those aged ≥65 years ($261 billion) because of higher value of statistical life cost. The economic cost of suicide deaths was highest among those aged 25–44 years ($167 billion) and 45–64 years ($174 billion). The economic cost of deaths from homicide was highest among those aged 25–44 years ($94 billion), followed by those aged 15–24 years ($56 billion). The economic cost of nonfatal injuries was highest among those aged ≥65 years ($645 billion), primarily because of quality of life loss costs from unintentional injuries, followed by those aged 45–64 years ($426 billion), 25–44 years ($405 billion), 0–14 years ($302 billion), and 15–24 years ($245 billion). The economic cost of nonfatal injuries from assault and self-harm were highest among those aged 25–44 years ($66 billion and $10 billion, respectively).



