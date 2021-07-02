Abstract

On July 2, 2021, MMWR published "Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Suicidal Ideation Among State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Public Health Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic -- United States, March-April 2021" (1). On October 12, 2021, the authors informed MMWR that some data were inaccurate because 420 incomplete participant responses were incorrectly assigned scores for depression. This error resulted in a change in overall depression prevalence from 32.0% to 30.8%, and other similar changes in stratified prevalences of depression, prevalence ratios of depression, and the overall proportion of respondents who reported at least one mental health condition. The authors have corrected the MMWR report by excluding the 420 records from the depression analysis and confirmed that the interpretation and the conclusions of the original report were not affected by these corrections. MMWR has republished the report (2), which includes the original report with clearly marked corrections in supplementary materials.



References



1 Bryant-Genevier J, Rao CY, Lopes-Cardozo B, et al. Symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation among state, tribal, local, and territorial public health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic--United States, March-April 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2021;70:947-52. https://doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7026e1 PMID:34197362



2 Bryant-Genevier J, Rao CY, Lopes-Cardozo B, et al. Symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation among state, tribal, local, and territorial public health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic--United States, March-April 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2021;70:947-52. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7048a6.htm?s_cid=mm7048a6_w

