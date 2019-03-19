|
Yeates EO, Grigorian A, Schellenberg M, Owattanapanich N, Barmparas G, Margulies D, Juillard C, Garber K, Cryer H, Tillou A, Burruss S, Penaloza-Villalobos L, Lin A, Figueras RA, Coimbra R, Brenner M, Costantini T, Santorelli J, Curry T, Wintz D, Biffl WL, Schaffer KB, Duncan TK, Barbaro C, Diaz G, Johnson A, Chinn J, Naaseh A, Leung A, Grabar C, Nahmias J. Pediatr. Surg. Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased penetrating trauma and decreased length of stay (LOS) amongst the adult trauma population, findings important for resource allocation. Studies regarding the pediatric trauma population are sparse and mostly single-center. This multicenter study examined pediatric trauma patients, hypothesizing increased penetrating trauma and decreased LOS after the 3/19/2020 stay-at-home (SAH) orders.
Trauma; Pediatric; COVID-19; Pandemic; Penetrating