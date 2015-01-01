Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental disorder. The burden of antenatal depression is higher in developing countries which is 20% as compared to developed ones 10% to 15%. In Ethiopia around one-fifth of pregnant mothers are depressed. Despite the severity of the problem, only a few studies have been done in Ethiopia, and there is no study done in Arba Minch on the problem.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the magnitude and associated factors of antenatal depressive symptoms among pregnant women attending Public Health facilities in Arba Minch town Southern Nations and Nationalities Peoples Region, Ethiopia 2018.



METHODS: Health Institution based, cross-sectional study design was used to assess the magnitude and associated factors of antenatal depression among 323 pregnant mothers who came for antenatal care follow-up in all public health facilities in Arba Minch town. The systematic random sampling technique was applied. Interviewer administered, pretested structured Questionnaire containing Edinburgh postpartum depression scale was utilized. EPI INFO was used to enter data and then the data were analyzed by logistic regression using SPSS. Variables with P-value less than 0.2 in the bivariate logistic regression were inserted in for multivariable analysis to see their independent effect and those with P-value less than 0.05 were used to determine the significant association between dependent and independent variables.



RESULT: The magnitude of antenatal depression was 35.4%. Variables that were significantly associated with antenatal depression on multivariate analysis were anxiety (AOR = 5.49, 95%CI: 2.56, 11.77), un-planned pregnancy (AOR = 2.71, 95%CI: 1.21, 6.07), and Primigravida (AOR = 2.96, 95%CI: 1.28, 6.8). Similarly, uneducated mothers and those who attend only elementary school had AOR 4.92, 95% CI 1.36,17.73 and AOR 4.04955CI 1.23, 13.39 respectively.



CONCLUSION: The magnitude of antenatal depression, intimate partner violence, and threatening life event in Arba Minch town was high. Anxiety, unplanned pregnancy, educational status, and Primigravida were significantly associated factors with depression. There should be a mechanism for routine screening and management of antenatal depression and intimate partner violence during antenatal care follow-up.

