Citation
Kumar D, Villarreal DJ, Meuret AE. PLoS One 2021; 16(12): e0260893.

DOI
PMID
34855876
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Psychomotor change is a core symptom of depression and one of the criteria in diagnosing depressive disorders. Research suggests depressed individuals demonstrate deviations in gait, or walking, compared to non-depressed controls. However, studies are sparse, often limited to older adults and observational gait assessment. It is also unclear if gait changes are due to dysregulation of affect, a core feature of depression. The current study addressed this gap by investigating the relation between positive and negative affect, depressive symptom severity, and gait in young adults.
