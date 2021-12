Abstract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01448-3, published online 15 November 2021



The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 3 where rows 3 and 5 were incorrect,



"Number of countries showing a significant increase in suicide for each unit increase of heatwave counts"



now reads:



"Number of countries showing a significant increase in suicide for each unit increase of relative humidity"



And,



"Number of countries showing a significant decrease in suicide for each unit increase of heatwave counts"



now reads:



"Number of countries showing a significant decrease in suicide for each unit increase of relative humidity"



The original Article has been corrected.

Language: en