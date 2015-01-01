SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ascensão F, Barrientos R, D'Amico M. Science 2021; 374(6572): 1208.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Association for the Advancement of Science)

DOI

10.1126/science.abm8468

PMID

34855507

Abstract

Millions of wildlife-vehicle collisions occur every day around the world, causing countless human deaths and injuries as well as high vehicle damage costs... Hence, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions goes hand-in-hand with improving road safety, while also promoting biodiversity conservation. MItigation actions are suggested.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print