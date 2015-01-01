|
Capron DW, Bauer BW, Bryan CJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34854497
INTRODUCTION: Contemporary models of suicide have largely overlooked why a person at high risk for suicide attempts suicide at a specific time. We propose the construct of unacceptable loss thresholds (i.e., a person's tolerance limit for a negative life event, which if violated results in an increase in suicide risk), which addresses many paradoxes in the literature related to suicide triggers. The aim of this paper is to provide preliminary proof of concept and to stimulate replication and further empirical study.
attempt; Fluid Vulnerability Theory; ideation to action framework; trigger