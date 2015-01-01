|
Citation
Dillon KH, Glenn JJ, Dennis PA, Mann AJ, Deming CA, Aho N, Hertzberg JS, Debeer BB, Meyer EC, Morissette SB, Gratz KL, Silvia PJ, Calhoun PS, Beckham JC, Kimbrel NA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34855236
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The affective states most strongly associated with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) remain poorly understood, particularly among veterans. This study used ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to examine relationships between affect ratings and NSSI urges and behaviors among veterans with NSSI disorder.
Language: en
Keywords
ecological momentary assessment; veterans; nonsuicidal self-injury; emotion; mood