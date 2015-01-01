SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Borgogna NC, Lathan EC, McDermott RC. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012211037378

34855559

The present study examined pornography viewing, rape myth acceptance, and sexist attitudes. Data came from 392 male and 903 female participants. Multigroup SEM indicated neither pornography viewing, nor hardcore pornography viewing, were related to rape myth acceptance when controlling for sexist attitudes among men. Wald tests indicated hostile sexism to be a significantly stronger predictor of all rape myths examined compared to pornography viewing or hardcore pornography viewing in men and women. Latent variable interaction analyses suggested hardcore pornography viewing as a significant exacerbating factor for the relationship between hostile sexism and "she asked for it" rape myths across genders.


gender differences; hardcore pornography; hostile sexism; pornography; rape myth acceptance

