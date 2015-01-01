Abstract

We discuss the current status of, and possible countermeasures for, acute drug poisoning among adolescents using OTC drugs. In the last 10 years, 36 patients aged <20 years who overdosed on OTC drugs were examined for the type of drug ingested, its active ingredients in cases of lethal dose intake, and the relevant place of purchase. Patients aged <20 years accounted for 30% of all the cases. The ingestion of multi-ingredient common-cold medication was the highest at 23%, and no ingestion of any first-class OTC drugs was observed. Caffeine accounted for 54% of the cases of lethal dose intake. At 80%, the most common method of drug purchase was from drugstores and other OTC vendors. In recent years, the number of adolescents patients who take lethal doses of OTC drugs has been increasing, and new measures are needed to avoid such cases. School pharmacists and vendors play a major role in reducing the incidences of drug poisoning. As drugs can be easily purchased over the counter, increasing the vendors' awareness of the problem throughout society may be the quickest way to reduce the incidences of acute drug poisoning among adolescents.

Language: ja