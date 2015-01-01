Abstract

No study has simultaneously compared attitudes of whites, blacks, Asians, and Hispanics toward intermarriage over time. This study offers a comparative analysis of the changes in attitudes of whites, blacks, Asians, and Hispanics toward intermarriage with different racial or ethnic groups in the twenty-first century, using nationally representative samples from General Social Surveys 2000-2018. Our trend analyses reveal that whites' support for intermarriage with minorities has generally increased, albeit at a relatively lower level; blacks' support for intermarriage with Asians, Hispanics, and whites has been quite stable at a relatively high level; Asians' and Hispanics' support for intermarriage with other minorities has generally shown an upswing trend with some minor fluctuations, but their support for intermarriage with whites has gone in the opposite direction with oscillations. The results of our generalized linear ordinal logistic regression models show that either including or excluding control variables, whites' attitudes have become generally more supportive of intermarriage with minorities, blacks' support for intermarriage has displayed an undulated pattern, and Asians' and Hispanics' support for intermarriage reveal diverse patterns depending on the group to intermarry with. The findings indicate a general trend of narrowing intergroup social distances as well as some increases in social distance between certain groups in the United States in the twenty-first century.

