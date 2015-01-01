|
Citation
|
Morrison CN, Kwizera M, Chen Q, Puljević C, Branas CC, Wiebe DJ, Peek-Asa C, McGavin KM, Franssen SJ, Le VK, Keating M, Ferris J. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34859520
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Sobriety checkpoints are an effective strategy to reduce alcohol-impaired driving, motor vehicle crashes, injuries, and fatalities. The aim of this study was to identify the geographic extent over which individual sobriety checkpoints affect alcohol-impaired driving. DESIGN, SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Spatial ecological panel analysis using geolocated breath test data from the Queensland Police Service, Australia, for January 2012 to June 2018. Data were aggregated over 338 weeks within 528 Statistical Area level 2 (SA2) units (n=178,464 SA2-weeks) and 84 Statistical Area level 3 (SA3) units (n=28,392 SA3-weeks). SA2 units in Queensland contain a mean population of 8,883.5 (standard deviation (SD)=5,5018,3) and encompass 468.9 roadway kilometers (SD=1,490.0); SA3 units contain a mean population of 57,201.6 (SD=29,521.6) and encompass 2,936.0 roadway kilometers (SD=7,025.0). MEASUREMENTS: Independent measures were the density of sobriety checkpoints conducted per 500 roadway kilometers within local and spatially adjacent space-time units. The dependent measure was the rate of tests that detected breath alcohol concentration (a proxy for Blood Alcohol Concentration [BAC]) greater than the legal maximum value of 0.05% for fully licensed drivers in Queensland. Bayesian hierarchical spatial negative binomial models related sobriety checkpoints to the rate of breath tests with BAC≥0.05% within and between space-time units.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; crash; checkpoint; motor vehicle; sobriety