Poulton A, Eastwood O, Bruns LRJ, Sinnott RO, Hester R. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34859438
BACKGROUND: Heightened behavioural impulsivity has been advocated as pre-existing risk factors for the development of alcohol use disorder (AUD). Nonetheless, studies investigating impulsivity in adolescent/young adult at-risk drinkers - who are at increased risk of developing AUD - report mixed findings. This may be due to methodological limitations related to definitions of at-risk drinking, the retrospective assessment of alcohol intake, and/or the relatively modest sample size of some studies.
Language: en
alcohol; alcohol use disorder; behavioural impulsivity; choice impulsivity; response inhibition