Citation
Scimeca LM, Cothran T, Larson JE, Held P. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
34860619
Abstract
It is well established that long-term postconcussive symptoms following a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) are associated with underlying physical, emotional, and behavioral conditions. The Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI) is a measure used to assess neurobehavioral symptoms that can occur following a mTBI and has demonstrated a 3- or 4-factor structure in veterans. The present study aimed to investigate the factor structure of veterans with PTSD without a history of mTBI. A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was conducted on a sample of 221 treatment-seeking veterans and service members with PTSD and without a history of mTBI.
Language: en
Keywords
veterans; Neurobehavioral symptom inventory; neurobehavioral symptoms; posttraumatic stress disorder