Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify whether adults 4 weeks to 6 months post mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) have sensorimotor impairments when compared to healthy controls. A secondary aim was to determine if impairments were evident irrespective of participant perceived absence of symptoms.



DESIGN: Observational cohort study SETTING: Tertiary University and Hospital PARTICIPANTS: Participants included 113 individuals aged 18 to 60 years consisting of 39 controls with no prior concussion history, and 74 individuals, 4 weeks to 6 months post mTBI of which 35 considered themselves asymptomatic (Asymp), and 37 symptomatic (Symp). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Assessments of oculomotor, vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR) control, balance, single and dual task tandem walk (TTW-S, TTW-D) and vestibular positional testing.



RESULTS: Poorer balance and tandem walk performance, and a higher frequency of positive oculomotor, VOR and vestibular positional tests were evident in the mTBI group compared to controls. In particular ≥ 2 positive oculomotor findings were evident in 53.7% of the participants with mTBI compared to 10.8 % of controls. The mTBI group who considered themselves recovered (Asymp) demonstrated significantly increased TWT-D time, and a higher proportion 53% had ≥ 2 positive oculomotor tests compared to controls.



CONCLUSION: Persistent sensorimotor impairments, particularly evidenced by disturbed oculomotor function and deficits in dual task tandem walking were identified among adults 4 weeks to 6 months post mTBI. These disturbances were evident regardless of whether ongoing symptoms were reported. The findings support recommendations for routine clinical assessment of sensorimotor function post mTBI with implications for injury prevention.

Language: en