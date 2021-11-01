|
Citation
|
Shao R, Gao M, Lin C, Huang CM, Liu HL, Toh CH, Wu C, Tsai YF, Qi D, Lee SH, Lee TMC. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34861420
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidality involves thoughts (ideations and plans) and actions related to self-inflicted death. To improve management and prevention of suicidality, it is essential to understand the key neural mechanisms underlying suicidal thoughts and actions. Following empirically informed neural framework, we hypothesized that suicidal thoughts would be primarily characterized by alterations in the default mode network (DMN) indicating disrupted self-related processing, whereas suicidal actions would be characterized by changes in the lateral prefrontal cortico-striatal circuitries implicating compromised action control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Caudate Nucleus; Dynamic Causal Modelling; Late-Life Depression; Suicidality; Ventrolateral Prefrontal Cortex