Citation
Gausman J, Abu Sabbah E, Othman A, Hamad IL, Dabobe M, Langer A. BMJ Open 2021; 11(12): e047615.
DOI
PMID
34857551
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a major public health concern in Jordan, especially among youth. Social acceptance of SGBV is alarmingly high, including among youth. Refugee populations may be at particular risk given limited social support and access to health services combined with increased social and economic pressure and vulnerability. Further research is needed to understand how norms are embodied and reproduced at individual, interpersonal and community levels through relationships between partners, families, peers and community leaders. This study seeks to provide data on attitudes and norms in communities and across youth social networks in order to support gender transformative approaches that seek to change harmful social norms that perpetuate acceptance of SGBV.
Keywords
public health; statistics & research methods; reproductive medicine; sexual medicine; social medicine