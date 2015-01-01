Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis has been cultivated and used for centuries in the north Moroccan Rif (local name is kif). However, its history is poorly known and the date of its first introduction and dispersal in Morocco is still difficult to be precise.



AIM: The purpose of the present work is to review the literature on the origin, history, and cultivation of Cannabis in Morocco, as well as data on the morphological, genetic, and phytochemical characteristics of local cultivated varieties.



DISCUSSION: Considering the importance of preserving the fragile environment of the Rif and the future development of the Moroccan medical Cannabis market, which will require authentication of the raw material, the use of local strains which are well adapted to the particular environment of the Rif is highly recommended. However, there is no document that summarizes and clarifies the nomenclature and the characteristics of local Moroccan Cannabis. In addition, the recent adoption by Rif growers of improved hybrid cultivars is obliterating the traits and peculiarities of Moroccan Cannabis through genetic introgression.



CONCLUSION: Summarizing and discussing the data from the literature on the characteristics of local Moroccan Cannabis varieties may be useful for their identification and the localization of the areas of the Rif region where their cultivation is still practiced.

Language: en