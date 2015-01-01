|
Citation
Orui M, Saeki S, Kozakai Y, Harada S, Hayashi M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34859681
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People who experienced the Great East Japan Earthquake (GEJE) were expected to have additional levels of psychological burden resulting from the stressful conditions imposed during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; consequently, suicide rates may increase.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; COVID-19; descriptive epidemiology; disaster; the Great East Japan Earthquake