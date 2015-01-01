|
Khan A, Ungar M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
34859682
BACKGROUND: Although a wide range of studies discuss prevalence and risk factors associated with self-harm, protective factors that are equally important are rarely explored. Moreover, much of our understanding of young individuals who engage in self-harm come from studies conducted in Western countries with very little emphasis on marginalized groups.
resilience; protective factors; self-harm; ethnic minorities; indigenous youth; youth in low- and middle-income countries