Sandford DM, Kirtley OJ, Thwaites R, Dagnan D, O'Connor RC. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34859684
BACKGROUND: To date little has been done to evaluate the effectiveness of suicide risk formulation training. Aims: We aimed to investigate the psychometric properties of a new scale measuring clinicians' confidence in assessing, formulating, and managing suicide risk.
Language: en
suicide; risk assessment; improving access to psychological therapies (IAPT); risk formulation