Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging research suggests that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may be a risk factor for prenatal marijuana use. This study is the first to use a representative sample from state surveillance systems to assess the connection between accumulating ACEs and marijuana use during pregnancy.



METHODS: Data are from the North Dakota and South Dakota Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) from years 2017-2019 (N = 5399). The bivariate association between number of ACEs and marijuana use during pregnancy is assessed using a chi-square test. The multivariable association is assessed using linear probability modeling.



RESULTS: Only 0.9% of women with zero ACEs reported marijuana use during pregnancy, compared to 11.7% of women with four or more ACEs.



FINDINGS from linear probability models showed that mothers reporting two ACEs (b =0.023, 95% CI =0.003,.043), three ACEs (b =0.042, 95% CI =0.014,.069), and four or more ACEs (b =0.053, 95% CI =0.035,.071) are more likely to report marijuana use during pregnancy relative to those with zero ACEs, net of demographic and socioeconomic control variables.



CONCLUSIONS: Accumulating maternal ACEs -especially four or more- is associated with increased likelihood of using marijuana during pregnancy. These findings demonstrate the early life trauma is a key social determinant of health over the life course and highlights how ACEs can contribute to intergenerational harm via the worsening of health behaviors during pregnancy.

Language: en