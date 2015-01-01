|
Salles J, Yrondi A, Marhar F, Andant N, Dorlhiac RA, Quach B, Jiao J, Antunes S, Ugbolue UC, Guegan J, Rouffiac K, Pereira B, Clinchamps M, Dutheil F. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e689634.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34858218
INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 lockdown measures have been sources of both potential stress and possible psychological and addiction complications. A lack of activity and isolation during lockdown are among the factors thought to be behind the growth in the use of psychoactive substances and worsening addictive behaviors. Previous studies on the pandemic have attested to an increase in alcohol consumption during lockdowns. Likewise, data suggest there has also been a rise in the use of cannabis, although it is unclear how this is affected by external factors. Our study used quantitative data collected from an international population to evaluate changes in cannabis consumption during the lockdown period between March and October, 2020. We also compared users and non-users of the drug in relation to: (1) socio-demographic differences, (2) emotional experiences, and (3) the information available and the degree of approval of lockdown measures.
COVID-19; addiction; lockdown; cannabis (marijuana); tobacco