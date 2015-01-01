SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cao H, Zhang HW, Yang L, Li L, Wang JZ, Zada B, Li MX, Liu WJ, Su TH, Zhao Y. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e749379.

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2021.749379

34858227

PMC8631715

BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has had a wide impact on the mental health of college students. This study aims to explore the relationship between time perception, risk perception, and the mental health of college students during COVID-19 through a questionnaire survey. Subjects: One thousand two hundred and eighteen college students, 449 male and 769 female, who studied online during the COVID-19 epidemic were selected.

METHODS: Time Perception Scale, Risk Perception Scale, and SCL-90 were used to investigate the relationship using correlation analysis.

RESULTS: During the COVID-19 period, mental health problems of college students were widespread, and 65.93% of college students reported moderate to severe mental health problems. The correlation analysis showed that risk perception, time perception, and the mental health of college students were significantly related. Risk perception played a partial mediating role between present enjoyment and mental health, and risk perception played a partial mediating role between future time perception and mental health.

CONCLUSION: In the case of sudden public crises, we should pay close attention to the mental health of college students, adjust their attitude toward the present and the future, and pay attention to their perception of risk so as to improve their mental health level under crisis.


mental health; COVID-19; risk perception; college students; time perception

