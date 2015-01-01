|
Liang K, Chi X, Chen ST, Clark CCT, Zhang Y, Wang J. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e766804.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34858236
BACKGROUND: Bullying victimization can impose long-lasting impacts on adolescent's current and subsequent well-being. Understanding the correlates of bullying victimization and how to prevent its occurrence is an urgent need. Food insecurity, an indicator of low socioeconomic status, may be related to bullying victimization. However, research on the association between food insecurity and bullying victimization is limited. Using a representative global sample, this study aimed to investigate the association between food insecurity and bullying victimization in adolescents and whether the association varied between country income levels, sexes, and age groups.
Language: en
adolescents; meta-analysis; bully victimization; food insecurity; Global School-based Student Health Survey