Azizi M, Ebadi A, Ostadtaghizadeh A, Dehghani Tafti A, Roudini J, Barati M, Khankeh HR, Bidaki R. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e689226.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
34858247
OBJECTIVE: Pre-hospital personnels (PHPs) who work in disasters under extreme pressure, uncertainty, and complex situations are victims of disasters themselves, and there is a link between experiencing such incidents and mental health problems. Because most studies focus on the injured and less on the psychological issues of PHPs, the present study aimed to develop a model to provide relief for PHPs in disasters from a psychological perspective.
Language: en
psychological distress; Iran; burnout; disasters; paramedical personnel