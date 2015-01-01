|
Pandey R, Rajnish RK, Srivastava A, Bhayana H, Dhammi IK. Int. J. Burns Trauma 2021; 11(5): 350-356.
34858714
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Sideswipe injuries are most commonly described in passengers traveling in a car or bus, but here we report an unusual mode of sideswipe injuries, in passengers traveling in a train sitting on window seats with elbow protruding outside the window. CASE SERIES: Four patients reported to our Orthopaedic emergency 2 hours after a railway track accident with more or less similar pattern of injury, an open proximal forearm monteggia fracture-dislocation with bone and soft tissue loss along with closed fracture humerus, and with or without radial nerve palsy and intact distal pulses. We followed a multidisciplinary approach with initial wound lavage followed by wound debridement, stabilization of monteggia and humerus fractures with different justifiable modalities of treatment with an exploration of the radial nerve.
Language: en
Keywords
baby car injury; dislocation; humerus shaft fracture; monteggia fracture; railway tract injury; Sideswipe injury