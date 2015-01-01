Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sports injuries have increased dramatically in the pediatric and adolescent population. Return-to-sport testing and criteria are increasingly utilized, however, the guidelines for return to play in adolescents are unclear. The purpose of this study was to compare strength and function at the time of the return-to-sport progression to those with and without a failed anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).



METHODS: A total of 105 adolescent patients with primary ACLR were assessed at the time of return to sport. We identified graft failures/contralateral injury through medical records, clinic visits, or phone interviews at minimum 2 years of postsurgical follow-up. All patients completed bilateral isokinetic strength tests of the knee extensor/flexor groups and hop tests. Strength was expressed as torque-normalized-to-mass (Nm/kg), and limb-symmetry-index was expressed as a percentage of the uninvolved limb's strength. All patients completed outcome surveys. The χ2 analysis was used to compare failures between sexes and graft types. Independent sample t tests were used to compare knee extensor/flexor strength, symmetry, and hop test results between patients with and without secondary anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. One-way analysis of variance was used to compare knee extensor/flexor strength and symmetry, hop test, and survey results between those (1) without secondary injury, (2) ACLR graft failure, and (3) contralateral ACL injury.



RESULTS: A total of 100 of 105 patients (95.2%) were included with 4±1.2 years of follow-up, with 28 (28%) sustaining subsequent injury (12% graft, 16% contralateral). Patients with graft failure demonstrated (1) stronger quadriceps strength (2.00±0.46 Nm/kg) compared with those with contralateral ACL injury (1.58±0.35 Nm/kg, P=0.039) and patients that did not have a secondary injury (1.58±0.44 Nm/kg, P=0.007), (2) greater quadriceps strength symmetry (85.7±0.11.2%) compared with patients without secondary injury ACL (72.9±17.9%, P=0.046), (3) a greater proportion of hamstring grafts compared with those without reinjury (P=0.028).



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescent patients who sustained ACLR graft failure had greater and more symmetric quadriceps strength at the time of return to sport compared with patients with no secondary injury.



OBJECTIVE measures of quadriceps strength at the time of the return-to-sport progression may not solely identify individuals that have a secondary ACL injury. STUDY DESIGN: Level IV-retrospective cohort study.

