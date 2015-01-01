Lira JLO, Ugrinowitsch C, Coelho DB, Teixeira LA, de Lima-Pardini AC, Magalhães FH, Barbosa ER, Horak FB, Silva-Batista C. J. Physiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, The Physiological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

Abstract